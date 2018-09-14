Neal McDonough Joins Yellowstone

Look who’s about to Darhken Yellowstone‘s doorstep.

Arrowverse alum Neal McDonough has boarded Paramount Network’s hit Western in the recurring role of Malcolm Beck, our sister site Deadline reports.

Beck is described as a wealthy business mogul who runs a casino with his brother, Teal. Together, they’re “down and dirty fighters” who know how to work the system to get what they want.

Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, emerged as this summer’s second-most watched basic cable drama, trailing only a little show called The Walking Dead. Season 2 was greenlit after just four airings, helping it earn a spot on TVLine’s Summer TV Winners & Losers list.

In addition to his villainous runs on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, McDonough’s previous TV credits include Suits, Justified, Desperate Housewives and Boomtown. He also has a role in History’s upcoming Project Blue Book, which is about secret U.S. Air Force investigations into (supposed!) UFO encounters.

