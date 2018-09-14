Game of Thrones Vet Jumps to Amazon

One of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ bannermen is about to carry a different sigil.

Game of Thrones writer/producer Bryan Cogman has struck an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios, the streaming video service announced Friday.

Cogman started as an assistant to Thrones creators Benioff and Weiss and eventually became part of the series’ writing team and a co-executive producer on the HBO fantasy drama.

“We’re proud to be in business with Bryan, who has written some of the most memorable and exhilarating television in recent history,” Albert Cheng, co-head television, Amazon Studios said via statement. “His storytelling prowess is undeniable, and we cannot wait to introduce his voice to our Prime Video audience.”

Cogman added in a statement: “I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to start the next phase of my career with Amazon. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to start writing.”

Cogman is responsible for several Thrones episodes, including Season 3’s “Kissed by Fire,” Season 6’s “The Broken Man” and Season 7’s “Stormborn,” as well as an installment in the fantasy drama’s upcoming final season. He also penned Disney’s The Sword in the Stone remake and is writing the script for The Haunted Mansion movie.