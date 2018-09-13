Ratings: America's Got Talent Edges Out Big Brother to Top Wednesday

NBC’s America’s Got Talent this week drew 10 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, holding steady in the demo to best CBS’ Big Brother for the Wednesday win for the first time this summer.

AGT also easily drew the night’s biggest audience. Read our recap here.

Big Brother itself (5.6 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths in the demo week-to-week, while adding a few eyeballs.

Leading out of AGT, the already renewed World of Dance (5.6 mil/1.1) drew its best Wednesday audience of the season while steady in the demo. It was down sharply, however, from its freshman finale (8 mil/1.9). Cast your vote here on if the right act won.

Elsewhere, Fox’s MasterChef averaged 3.7 mil and a 1.1 across two hours, ticking up week-to-week…. The CW’s Burden of Truth (780K/0.2) ticked up.

