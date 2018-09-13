Homecoming: Julia Roberts Is Losing Her Mind in Trailer for Amazon Drama

Julia Roberts’ Homecoming protagonist may be a therapist — but we’re starting to think she could use one herself.

Amazon on Thursday released a full-length trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller, which will drop on Friday, Nov. 2.

Co-created by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Homecoming stars Roberts as Heidi Bergman, who once made a living as a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility meant to help soldiers transition back to civilian life. Four years later, though, Heidi lives with her mother and has started a new life as a small-town waitress — and when she’s asked why she left the Homecoming facility, Heidi realizes there’s a whole other story beyond what she’s been telling herself.

Stephan James (Shots Fired), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock) and Dermot Mulroney (aka Roberts’ My Best Friend’s Wedding co-star) round out the cast.

In the trailer above, Heidi suspiciously has trouble remembering exactly what her duties were at her caseworker job. But based on the footage we see of the facility, it seems Homecoming may have had more sinister motives all along.

Watch the Homecoming trailer above, then drop a comment below and tell us: Will you be watching?