Champions: Cancelled NBC Sitcom Fails to Find a New Home

Champions is officially down for the count. Sources confirm to TVLine that Universal Television has been unable to find a new home for the Mindy Kaling-produced sitcom, which was cancelled by NBC in June after one season. A Universal rep declined to comment.

The midseason comedy starred Anders Holm (Workaholics) as Vince, the macho owner of a gym who lives with his brother Matthew (Andy Favreau). Vince’s bachelor existence is turned upside down when his high school girlfriend drops off their theater-loving teen son Michael (Josie Totah) to live with him so the kid can attend a prestigious performing-arts school. Kaling co-starred as Vince’s ex Priya, with her Mindy Project co-star Fortune Feimster playing gym trainer Ruby.

Debuting in March, Champions never found a solid audience, sinking to a paltry 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating with its May 3 airing. The final two episodes aired back-to-back on May 25, with the series finale hitting a new demo low (1.6 mil/0.3).