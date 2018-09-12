Y&R's Doug Davidson Says He's Done at CBS Soap Opera After 40 Years

There’s one less familiar face you’ll be seeing around the Genoa City Police Department: CBS’ The Young and the Restless has chosen not to renew Doug Davidson‘s contract after the actor’s 40-year tenure on the show.

Davidson tweeted the news Tuesday and later confirmed his exit to Soaps.com.

Davidson told the site that his contract was not renewed in January and that he appeared in a recurring capacity only until “they had new people in place.” Though recurring status means that the show could call him back to appear anytime, “I have only two shows that haven’t aired,” he added, “and no [air] dates. So, as far as I know, I am gone.”

TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.

Davidson joined Y&R in 1978 as Paul, a character who started as a bad boy but eventually became the soap’s chief of police. He received five Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on the sudser, and took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series statuette in 2013.