Insatiable Renewed for Season 2

Netflix hasn’t had its fill of Insatiable just yet: The streaming giant has renewed its Debby Ryan dramedy for a second season.

The series centers on Ryan’s Patty, a formerly overweight teenager who seeks revenge on her onetime bullies by way of the beauty pageant circuit. Alyssa Milano, Dallas Roberts and Christopher Gorham co-star.

Prior to its Aug. 10 debut, Insatiable received widespread backlash on social media, with many people criticizing the show’s alleged endorsement of fat-shaming. Multiple online petitions were launched to stop Netflix from releasing the first season, prompting cast members to defend the series during their press tour.

“Upon first glance, the show is something, and I think people really reacted to that,” Milano said during an appearance on Good Morning America ahead of the Season 1 launch. “But when you get deeper into it, it’s about something else, which is what every interaction in our lives is really about.”

Insatiable is slated to return in 2019; our Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect its Season 2 pickup.

See Netflix’s Twitter announcement below, then hit the comments and tell us: Are you glad Insatiable will be back?