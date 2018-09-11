Ratings: SYTYCD Rises vs. 2017 Finale

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance closed Season 15 on Monday night with 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, up 8 percent and a tenth from last week to mark its most watched finale in four years and its highest rated one since 2016.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (5.6 mil/1.2) ticked up week-to-week but was down from last year’s finale (6 mil/1.5).

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemptions, Bachelor in Paradise (5.4 mil/1.4) is currently up sharply vs. last Monday.

CBS | Salvation (2.8 mil/0.4) ticked up with its penultimate Season 2 episode, while the already renewed Elementary (3.2 mil/0.4) dipped with Part 1 of its season finale.

