Ratings: Sunday Night Football Down vs. Year Ago, Miss America Plunges

NBC Sunday Night Football‘s coverage of the Packers’ win over the Bears averaged about 19.4 million total viewers and a 6.6 demo rating in the fast nationals, down 11 and 17 percent from last season’s Sunday opener.

Last year’s Cowboys/Bears match-up went on to report 24.4 million viewers and a 9.1 rating in finals.

Over on ABC, Miss America (4.3 mil/0.7) dropped 20 and 26 percent from last year’s pageant.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Big Brother (5.7 mil/1.5) rose 21 percent and two tenths from last Sunday, while Fox’s Rel sneak preview drew 5.1 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating leading out of football, ranking as the night’s top-rated entertainment program.

