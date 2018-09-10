Arrow's Felicity Is in the Pink (Yet Very Much Not) in New Season 7 Photos

Arrow‘s Felicity debuts a colorful new ‘do in the latest photos for Season 7 of the CW drama.

In the first sprinkle of photos from the season premiere (airing Monday, Oct. 15 at 8/7c), Felicity (played by Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) take turns visiting Oliver (Stephen Amell) at Slabside supermax prison.

Oliver’s wife looks a bit worse for the wear, though, and we’re not just talking about her cotton candy mane. No, it looks like life on the outside, as the unmasked Green Arrow’s No. 1 gal, comes with its perils.

Surveying the couple’s situation, showrunner Beth Schwartz told TVLine, “What I found most interesting about what they’re going through this season is that having your husband in prison is really challenging on its own. But the fact that your husband is the Green Arrow, and everyone knows your husband is the Green Arrow, is a second challenge that couple will have.”

