Speechless Meets Ben Savage as Sitcom Joins ABC's New TGIF Line-Up

Ben Savage is returning to his TGIF roots by way of ABC’s Speechless, which this fall is moving to Friday nights.

In the series’ Season 3 premiere, Savage will guest-star as a real estate agent who crosses paths with Maya, Jimmy and the rest of the DiMeo family as the future of their home hangs in the balance.

Speechless returns on Friday, Oct. 5 at 8:30 pm, where it will now follow Fresh Off the Boat as part of ABC’s newly revived “TGIF” block. TVLine previously reported that Family Matters‘ Jaleel White, another TGIF alum, will appear in an upcoming installment of FOTB (details of which can be found here).

Savage, of course, is best known for his star-making role as Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World, which ran for seven seasons between 1993-2000. Then in 2014, he reprised his role in the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, which ended its three-season run back in 2017.

ABC first launched TGIF in 1989, spawning such hits as Full House, Perfect Strangers, Step by Step and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. The branding was first retired in 2000, then revived for a short period from 2003-2005.

Will you be tuning in for Savage’s Speechless guest spot?