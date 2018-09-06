Single Parents Stages New Girl Reunion, Casts Hannah Simone as Love Interest

Taran Killam will soon be romancing New Girl‘s BFF. Hannah Simone, who played Cece on the recently ended Fox sitcom, is set to guest-star on the new ABC family comedy Single Parents, TVLine has learned.

In Single Parents, SNL vet Killam plays Will Cooper, a single father who’s lost touch with who he is as a man. He joins a group of — you guessed it! — single parents (which includes Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester and Everybody Loves Raymond‘s Brad Garrett) that encourages him to put himself back out there following his divorce. Simone is currently slated to appear in two episodes as Dr. Monique Dewan, a “brilliant, sexy and terrifying pediatrician,” and the first woman Will has dated post-divorce. She’ll first appear in Episode 6, which is set to air in late October.

Simone’s Single Parents stint marks a New Girl reunion of sorts. The series was developed by New Girl series creator Liz Meriwether and executive producer J.J. Philbin. What’s more, Killam previously guest-starred on New Girl as Jess’ hilariously dull love interest Fred in a memorable Season 5 episode.

Single Parents is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 9:30/8:30c, following the Season 10 premiere of Modern Family. (For more fall premiere dates, click here.) Are you planning to tune in for Simone’s arrival?