Power Finale Sneak Peek: Angela Asks Ghost 'Is This the Ending You Wanted?'

Will the love/crime story between Power‘s Ghost and Angela come to an end in the season finale Sunday (8/7c, Starz)? Depends on whom you ask.

As you can see in this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, James St. Patrick and his sometime girlfriend have rather different takes on whether they’re likely to have a happily ever after… and that’s if they can somehow evade the murder and/or RICO charges lurking dangerously nearby.

“Jamie, are we still the dream?” AUSA Valdes asks forlornly after Ghost pours her a glass of red. She points out that they’re “always going to be running from something,” and wonders if either of them would ever choose the other above his or her self-interests. “Is this the ending you wanted?”

But Ghost has a decidedly different take on their situation — can he convince Angie he’s right?

Elsewhere in the episode, per the official synopsis: “LaKeisha takes a stand of her own while Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, and Angela race against the clock to prove their innocence… but to what end?”

Press PLAY on the video above to hear his argument for their true love (or whatever) and then hit the comments: What are your predictions for the season-ender?