Insecure Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

This is hella great news: Insecure has been renewed for Season 4, HBO announced Thursday. Fellow Sunday-night comedy Ballers, headed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also will return, for Season 5.

Insecure is in the midst of its third season, with Episode 5 slated for this Sunday. In the installment, “the girls take a weekend trip to celebrate Tiffany,” while “Molly has trouble leaving her obsession with work behind.” (All of our previous episode recaps can be found here.)

The Issa Rae comedy, which was previously singled out by TVLine as #PeakTV Treasure, has been a critical hit for HBO. Rae is currently an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ballers, meanwhile, is midway through Season 4. In this week’s episode, per the official synopsis, “Spencer looks to elevate the SportsX TV brand, while Joe weighs a new offer.” It airs Sundays at 10 pm, leading into Insecure.

TVLine’s always-handy Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both renewals.

Are you happy about the Insecure and Ballers renewals?