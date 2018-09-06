Grey's Anatomy: Alex Landi Cast as Series' First Gay Male Surgeon

Grey Sloan Memorial’s LGBT population is on the rise. Grey’s Anatomy has tapped relative newcomer Alex Landi to join the Season 15 cast as Dr. Nico Kim, the series’ first gay male surgeon, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Landi — who is half Korean and half Italian — will kick off his recurring stint this fall. ABC confirmed the casting but declined to provide additional details about Landi’s character or the length of his stay.

Grey’s Anatomy has, of course, had no shortage of prominent LGBT characters over the years — most notably bisexual Callie Torres and lesbian Arizona Robbins, played by former cast members Sara Ramirez and Jessica Capshaw, respectively — but few of them have been men. And, as noted above, none of them have been surgeons. Fall TV Spoilers 2018: Scoop on 40 Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Landi’s hiring comes one month after the ABC drama recruited Nashville‘s Chris Carmack to recur as the hospital’s new “ortho god.” Other Season 15 casting moves include the full-time return of Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman and part-time return of Jeff Perry as Mer’s dad Thatcher Grey.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s “Season of Love” launches with a special two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c.

Thoughts/theories/predictions regarding the show’s new MD? Get thee to the comments section below.