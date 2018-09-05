Survivor Season 37 Photos: Meet the Castaways of David vs. Goliath

Survivor is gearing up for a clash of Biblical proportions. The CBS reality titan on Wednesday revealed the castaways competing in the upcoming 37th season, titled David vs. Goliath.

The contestants in the “David” tribe are people who have overcome adversity in their lives, while members of the “Goliath” tribe, according to CBS’ press release, “tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. This extreme game of social politics will focus on the ‘underdogs’ versus the ‘favorites’ and reveal that every ‘Goliath’ has an Achilles heel, while every ‘David’ has a secret weapon.”

“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” Survivor host/EP Jeff Probst said in a statement. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

Survivor returns Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on CBS. Browse our gallery of the Season 37 castaways — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on David vs. Goliath below.