Doom Patrol: Timothy Dalton to Star as The Chief in DC Universe Series

Timothy Dalton will be wrangling the members of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol when it debuts next year.

The Penny Dreadful actor has been tapped to play Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder in the upcoming live-action series, which centers on a group of superhuman outcasts who are called to a life-changing mission.

Described as a pioneer in medical science, The Chief searches the world for those on the edge of death. The brilliant but controversial doc will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including the ostracized Doom Patrol heroes.

Doom Patrol marks Dalton’s first TV role since his three-season run as Sir Malcolm Murray on Showtime’s Penny Dreadful. His small-screen resumé also includes appearances on Chuck and Doctor Who.

Previously cast in the DC Universe project, which received a series order in May: Alan Tudyk (Con Man) as the villainous Mr. Nobody, Jovian Wade (EastEnders) as Cyborg, April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Crazy Jane and Brendan Fraser as Robotman.

As previously reported, DC Universe’s digital subscription service will launch on Saturday, Sept. 15. Doom Patrol is expected to debut in 2019, but its characters will first appear in the live-action Titans series, premiering Friday, Oct. 12.