Black Lightning Season 2 Casts Supergirl Foil as DC Comics' Looker

Black Lightning for Season 2 has cast Medium alum/recent Supergirl nemesis Sofia Vassilieva in the role of the DC Comics hero dubbed Looker, TVLine has learned exclusively.

In comic book lore, Looker has had various incarnations — from a mousy bank teller who following a metahuman (and glam) transformation joined the Outsiders superhero team, to, yes, a vampire.

Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil is mum on how exactly the CW series has conceived of the character, though he did share with TVLine, “It’s really going to be interesting, the way we approach that story…. I think people will enjoy it, but also be challenged by it.”

Looker’s introduction makes sense given TVLine’s previous reporting that the superhero’s sometime-friend and scientist, DC Comics’ Dr. Jace, is also being cast for Season 2.

In addition to Medium (where she played Allison DuBois’ oldest daughter) and Supergirl (as cult member Olivia, photo’d above), Vassilieva’s previous TV credits include Timeless (as Ben Franklin’s mother), Lucifer, Training Day and Law & Order: SVU.

Black Lightning returns Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9/8c, again leading out of The Flash.

