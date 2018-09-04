Station 19: Dermot Mulroney to Appear in Season 2 as [Spoiler]'s Father

Station 19 will host an unexpected family reunion in Season 2, with the addition of Dermot Mulroney.

The actor has joined ABC’s Shondaland drama for a multi-episode arc, TVLine has learned.

Mulroney will appear in the show’s sophomore run as the father of police officer Ryan Tanner (played by Alberto Frezza). Sharp-witted, perceptive and wickedly smart, Mulroney’s character is back in town after an extended leave, much to the surprise of everyone who has ever known him. He can charm his way into and out of almost any situation, but he hasn’t always been on the right side of the law — which affects him in the eyes of his son.

The series previously cast Boris Kodjoe (Code Black), who will recur in Season 2 as a “seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past” — and he’s also returning to the Seattle fire department after an extended absence.

Mulroney’s recent TV credits include New Girl, Shameless and American Horror Story; he can next be seen in Amazon’s half-hour drama Homecoming, which premieres Friday, Nov. 2, and reunites him with My Best Friend’s Wedding co-star Julia Roberts.

Station 19, meanwhile, returns on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 9/8c on ABC.