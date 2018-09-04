Fox Adds Live Boxing to Primetime Schedule as Network's Major Non-Scripted Push Continues

In a move that will only intensify speculation that “New Fox” is morphing into an all-sports and animation destination, the network will begin airing live boxing as early as December. According to the Wall Street Journal, 21st Century Fox has inked a four-year deal with Premier Boxing Champions for the rights to carry fights on Fox as well as Fox Sports 1 cable channel and pay-per-view.

In the past year, Fox has also acquired Thursday Night Football and WWE SmackDown, fueling buzz that the network will rely less on scripted fare once its sister studio, 21st Century Fox, moves to Disney. Fox CEO Dana Walden downplayed such talk back in July at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, insisting to reporters, “We are definitely in the development business. And the mix of programming will remain as it was the past decade. We are launching shows all season long [and] I don’t anticipate that to change.”

Fox’s five-year deal for WWE, inked this past June, will find the wrestling franchise airing on the network every Friday year-’round beginning Oct. 4, 2019.