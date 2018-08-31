ER's Vanessa Marquez Shot and Killed During Altercation With Police

Actress Vanessa Marquez, best known as ER nurse Wendy Goldman, has died at the age of 49 after being shot and killed by police, our sister publication Variety reports.

The authorities arrived at Marquez’s South Pasadena apartment complex on Thursday after her landlord reached out concerning her welfare check. When they entered, Marquez armed herself with a BB gun and pointed it at the officers. The police opened fire, and Marquez was shot. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza, Marquez suffered from mental illness and appeared “gravely disabled.”

Marquez recurred throughout the first three seasons of ER, appearing in 27 episodes overall. She later claimed that she was blacklisted from the industry by then-star George Clooney, who she accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment. (Clooney later claimed there was no truth to Marquez’s accusations.)

Following her stint on ER, Marquez appeared in three episodes of the 1990s sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, and the 2001 TV-movie Fire & Ice. In 2005, she was the subject of the second-ever episode of A&E docuseries Intervention, during which she revealed that she’d developed a compulsive shopping habit and was on the verge of bankruptcy.