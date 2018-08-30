Jennifer Esposito Nabs Role in Amazon Comic-Book Adaptation The Boys

Jennifer Esposito will be joining The Boys‘ club next year, having been cast in Amazon’s adaptation of the Garth Ennis-Darick Robertson comic book.

The live-action Boys — which received an eight-episode, straight-to-series order last November — is described as a drama “where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame.” The project centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Per our sister site Deadline, Esposito will appear in five episodes as CIA Agent Susan Raynor.

She joins a cast that already includes Antony Starr (Banshee), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Karl Urban (Almost Human), Elisabeth Shue (CSI) and Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura), among others. Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) will serve as showrunner on the series, while Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Garth Ennis — all of whom work on AMC’s Preacher — will executive-produce, as will Robertson.

In addition to series-regular roles on NCIS and Blue Bloods, Esposito’s recent TV credits include Blindspot, The Affair and Mistresses.

