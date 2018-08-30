Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress, Miniseries/Movie?

An Emmy award is the ultimate fashion accessory, and a pair of Versace standouts are looking to add it to their collection at this year’s ceremony.

This year’s six nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie are led by two stars from FX’s lush crime drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz is up for her first Emmy for playing grieving sister Donatella Versace, while TV veteran Judith Light earned the fourth Emmy nod of her career for her devastating performance as widowed cosmetics maven Marilyn Miglin… though, criminally, she’s never taken home an Emmy. (Yet.)

Their competitors include former Emmy winner Merritt Wever — who won in 2013 for Nurse Jackie — for her role as tough-cookie frontierswoman Mary Agnes in the Netflix Western Godless, and platinum-selling recording artist Sara Bareilles for playing (and singing as) Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Plus, Adina Porter earned a nomination for playing TV reporter Beverly Hope in FX’s American Horror Story: Cult, along with Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright, for her surprising turn in the Black Mirror installment “Black Museum.”

Should a Versace lady be the one walking the runway to the podium when the Emmys are handed out on Monday, Sept. 17, or does another contender deserve to win instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

