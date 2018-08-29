America's Got Talent: Which Acts Are Headed to the Semifinals?

Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent marked the end of Season 13’s quarterfinals, revealing which acts would proceed to next week’s semifinals — and which have reached the end of the road.

After an agonizing hour of surprises (and “surprises”), the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum — made their decisions, sending the following acts through to the Season 13 semifinals: band Us the Duo, violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Christina Wells, singer Michael Ketterer, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, opera singer Daniel Emmet (winner of the Dunkin’ Save!) and danger act Aaron Crow (thanks to Mandel).

Those acts will join these previously announced semifinalists: choir Angel City Chorale, singer Amanda Mena, dance group Junior New System, band We Three, magician Shin Lim, stand-up comic Vicki Barbolak, singer Courtney Hadwin, singer Makayla Phillips, dance group Da RepubliK, musician Noah Guthrie, stand-up comic Samuel J. Comroe, choir Voices of Hope, singer Glennis Grace and trapeze artists Duo Transcend.

Unfortunately, that means we have to say goodbye to musician Joseph O’Brien, musician Hans, illusionist Rob Lake, blacklight group UDI Dance and dance group The Future Kingz

AGT‘s Season 13 semifinals kick off Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8/7c on NBC. Did your favorite act(s) make it through to next week’s semifinals? And which eliminated act(s) upset you the most? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.