The Crown Season 3: Your First Look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Introducing His Royal Highness, Tobias Menzies.

Netflix on Tuesday released the first image of Menzies as The Crown‘s Prince Philip, a role he will take over from Matt Smith in the period drama’s third season.

See the photo below, which was shared in a tweet captioned, “Ambition.”

The streaming giant has previously released photos of Olivia Colman (Broadchurch), who will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II; Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), who will succeed Matthew Goode as Lord Snowdon; and Helena Bonham Carter, who will follow Vanessa Kirby in the role of Princess Margaret.

Other Season 3 castings include Erin Doherty (Call the Midwife) as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor (Ripper Street) as Prince Charles and Marion Bailey (Allied) as the Queen Mother.

The Crown‘s second season is currently nominated for several Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama (for Foy), Supporting Actress in a Drama (for Kirby) and Supporting Actor in a Drama (for Smith). Goode also nabbed a nod in the Guest Actor in a Drama category.

The Crown returns to Netflix in 2019. Are you looking forward to Menzies’ turn as Prince Philip?