Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo Developing CBS Cop Drama MIA

Christmas just came early for fans of NCIS‘ “Tiva.”

Series alumni Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reuniting to develop the drama series MIA at CBS.

The project centers on a newly minted homicide detective who is assigned to a by-the-book partner in Miami, but she struggles to keep her personal entanglements with her final undercover assignment from jeopardizing her future.

Though Weatherly and de Pablo will not be starring in the potential series, they are attached to executive-produce alongside Shepard Boucher (Riverdale), who will also write the script.

Weatherly and de Pablo ended their respective NCIS runs as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in 2016 and 2013. Since exiting the series, Weatherly has gone on to play the title character in CBS’ Bull, which enters its third season on Monday, Sept. 24; de Pablo has appeared in the religiously-tinged drama The Dovekeepers and the 2016 TV movie Prototype.

