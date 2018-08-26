First Game of Thrones Season 8 Footage Glimpsed in HBO Promo

Jon and Sansa have a wintry but warm reunion in the first footage from Game of Thrones Season 8.

The hug, a callback to several such snowy embraces between the two characters, is glimpsed at the 1:10 mark in a new HBO sizzle reel highlighting new and returning programming.

Game of Thrones‘ delayed Season 8 was at one time unofficially earmarked for an April 2019 premiere, though HBO programming chief Casey Bloys more recently designated a “first half of 2019” time frame. (The acclaimed saga thus might not be eligible for Emmy consideration if the bulk of the six episodes don’t see daylight by May 31.)

The same promo also offers a peek at Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies Season 2, plus more of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the lead in True Detective Season 3 (which got its own full trailer here). It also touts the cabler’s upcoming Jane Fonda documentary, the new series Camping (with Jennifer Garner and David Tennant), The Shop and Pod Save America (based on the podcast), new seasons of favorites such as Barry and Veep, and much more.