Queen of the South: Alfonso Herrera Joins Season 3 as Teresa's Newest Employee (and Problem) — First Look

After the two seasons he spent slaying spirits on The Exorcist, you’d think Alfonso Herrera could face any foe with confidence. Then again, he hasn’t met Queen of the South‘s Teresa Mendoza yet.

Herrera joins the cast of the USA Network drama beginning Thursday, Sept. 6 (9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at his character — Javier Gallegos, “a mercenary willing to kill for a highest bidder” — in action. According to Javier’s official description, “his brash, untamed nature puts him at odds” with Teresa, his new boss.

Currently in its third season, Queen of the South stars Alice Braga as Teresa, Veronica Falcon as Camila Vargas, Peter Gadiot as James Valdez, Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez, and Nick Sagar as DEA agent Alonzo Loya.

In addition to The Exorcist, on which he played Father Tomas Ortega, Herrera also played Hernando Fuentes on Netflix’s Sense8. Prior to those roles, he appeared on a handful of Spanish-language series, including El Dandy, Rebelde, El Equipo and Terminales (the show upon which ABC Family’s Chasing Life was based).

