Team Flash Votes on Marlize's Risky Plan in Deleted Season 4 Finale Scene

Team Flash‘s very risky plan to take on — and hopefully take down — Clifford DeVoe aka The Thinker was not taken lightly, as seen in this deleted scene from the CW series’ Season 4 finale.

In the above, exclusive outtake from “We Are The Flash,” Marlize (played by Kim Engelbrecht) details via much technobabble her intricate idea to create a “cerebral bridge” by which telepathic Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) can connect Barry to Clifford’s psyche, so that the speedster can battle the Brainy Big Bad Inception-style.

Joe, for one, immediately recognizes the dangers involved in Marlize’s plan. But are the risks outweighed by the reward of possibly giving his and Cecile’s child a normal world into which to be born? Press play above to watch Barry actually call for a vote among Team Flash’s members.

The clip above is among the deleted scenes and supercuts to be found on The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season, available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Want more scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.