Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult Eye Hulu's Catherine the Great Limited Series

Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men) are in talks to star in The Great, a potential limited series for Hulu about Catherine the Great, TVLine has learned. A Hulu rep declined to comment.

Penned by Tony McNamara, the project — which is nearing a pilot order at the streamer — focuses on the rise to power of Catherine the Great (Fanning) and her combative relationship with husband Peter (Hoult), the emperor of Russia.

Should Fanning and Hoult’s deals close (and all indications are that they will), The Great would mark the first major TV gigs for both actors.

Hulu’s The Great should not be confused with the miniseries HBO is developing about the 18th century Russian monarch, starring Helen Mirren, which is slated to begin production later this year.