Will & Grace: Matt Bomer to Guest-Star as Will's Smug Suitor in Season 10

Will Truman is making a date with TV’s erstwhile Neal Caffrey.

White Collar vet Matt Bomer will guest-star on a Season 10 episode of Will & Grace, NBC announced Thursday.

He’ll appear on the sitcom as a smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor who dates Eric McCormack’s character.

Speechless star Minnie Driver also will be back in that episode as Lorraine Finster, Karen’s stepdaughter and nemesis, whom Karen seeks out at the strip club where Lorraine works to try and get more money in her divorce settlement.

Rounding out the installment’s guest roster is Olympic figure skater (and soon-to-be Dancing With the Stars: Juniors judge!) Adam Rippon, who will make a cameo appearance.

As previously announced, Friends alum David Schwimmer will recur in Season 10 as a love interest for Debra Messing’s Grace, while Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack are also slated for guest appearances.

Will & Grace returns on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 9/8c on NBC. Your thoughts on Bomer’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.