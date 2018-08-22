Are You Sleeping: Moon Bloodgood Exits Apple Thriller Series

Moon Bloodgood has exited Are You Sleeping, the star-studded thriller series for Apple’s yet-to-be-named, coming-some-day streaming service, TVLine has learned.

Based on true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, Are You Sleeping — which counts Reese Witherspoon among its EPs — stars Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Aaron Paul, coming off a three-season stint on Hulu's The Path, co-stars plays Warren Cave, the recipient of the controversial guilty verdict.

Bloodgood, whose credits include Falling Skies and the not-quite-dead Code Black, was set to play Poppy’s best friend, Cath. The role is currently being recast.

The cast also includes Lizzy Caplan (Lizzy Caplan), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Mekhi Phifer (ER, Frequency) and Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy).