Kate Mara to Star in and Produce FX's Limited-Series Adaptation of A Teacher

School is back in session for Kate Mara, who has been tapped to star in A Teacher, FX’s limited-series adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name.

A Teacher, which made its debut at that year’s Sundance Film Festival, centers on a Texas high school teacher who has an affair with one of her students, then must deal with the consequences as the relationship progresses. Mara will star as Diana Watts, the titular role played by Lindsay Burdge in the movie.

The actress also will executive-produce A Teacher alongside Hannah Fidell, who wrote, directed and produced the film.

And this won’t be Mara’s first FX rodeo: In addition to co-starring in the first season of recently renewed Pose, Mara appeared in the inaugural season of American Horror Story, now headed into its eighth season at the network. Her other TV credits include House of Cards, Entourage and 24.

Deadline first reported the news of Mara’s casting. Check out the original trailer for A Teacher below, then hit the comments and tell us: Does this project intrigue you?