Jane Levy Joins Renée Zellweger in Netflix Anthology Thriller What/If

Jane Levy will next ponder What/If alongside Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. TVLine has learned that the Suburgatory and Castle Rock actress has signed on to co-star in Netflix’s new 10-episode anthology series, which features Zellweger in her first major TV gig. The project hails from Revenge creator Mike Kelley.

As previously reported, What/If is being called a “social thriller” that explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing bad, bad things. Each season will “tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.” Levy will play a character by the name of Lisa.

What/If marks Kelley’s first TV gig since parting ways with Revenge at the conclusion of the ABC drama’s polarizing second season. The former Swingtown EP will handle writing duties and serve as an EP alongside Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke.

Production on What/If is slated to begin in early September in Los Angeles.