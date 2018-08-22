Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Donald Glover wants to keep the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at home in Atlanta this year… but a few other funny men would like to help it relocate.

Glover topped this category last year, and he’s back again for Season 2 of FX’s ambitious comedy. (And if he submits “Teddy Perkins,” he’s a shoo-in to repeat.) But five other contenders are vying to take the prize, including two holdovers from last year’s field: William H. Macy, earning his fifth straight nomination for playing alcoholic dad Frank Gallagher on Shameless, and Anthony Anderson, who notched his third nod as Dre on ABC’s black-ish.

The other three nominees weren’t in the mix last year, but they know their way around an Emmy red carpet. SNL alum Bill Hader grabbed a nod for playing a conflicted hitman in the freshman season of HBO’s dark comedy Barry. Ted Danson, who earned two Emmys from his years on Cheers, returns to the category for his work as afterlife architect Michael on NBC’s The Good Place. Plus, Danson’s old pal Larry David earned his sixth nomination for playing a slightly grumpier version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. (Danson and David’s most recent Emmy wins both came back in — wow — 1993.)

Should Glover claim his second straight trophy? Or does someone else deserve to clutch Emmy gold this time? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

