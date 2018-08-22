Arrowverse Pop Quiz Video! Which Show's Cast Knows Arrow, The Flash, Legends and Supergirl Best?

“What is the name of Oliver Queen’s son?”

That seemingly simple question was among many that Matt Mitovich lobbed at the casts of The CW’s Arrowverse shows as they passed through TVLine’s video suite at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

In the Yellow Lightning Round-style pop quiz above, stars from The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow did their best to beat the proverbial (but non-existent) buzzer by accurately answering Qs about every Arrowverse show but their own. (Due to Melissa Benoist’s summertime Broadway commitment, the Supergirl cast didn’t have time to do press and thus play along.) Arrowverse Big Bads, Ranked! Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Did anyone correctly cough up “William” in response to the easy-peasey question above? Are either the Arrow or Legends casts up to superspeed on The Flash‘s expanding family tree? And which Arrowverse actress not-so-secretly wishes that she had been (briefly) engaged to Supergirl‘s Alex?

Press play above to see if Team Arrow, Team Flash or The Legends possessed the most “super” intellect in our impromptu pop quiz.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.