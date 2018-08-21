The End of The F***ing World Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

It’s not The End of The F***ing World, after all: Netflix has renewed the dark comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Based on the graphic novel by Charles S. Forsman, the series follows James (Black Mirror‘s Alex Lawther), a self-proclaimed psychopath who catches the eye of foul-mouthed rebel Alyssa (Penny Dreadful‘s Jessica Barden). Little does she know that he intends to kill her when the two embark on a life-changing road trip.

The End of the F***ing World — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — first premiered on the UK’s Channel 4 in October 2017, before making its Netflix debut this past January. Writer Charlie Covell will return to pen Season 2, which will air globally on Netflix, except for in the UK, where Channel 4 will once again broadcast the show.

