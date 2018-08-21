Kathryn Hahn-Led Mrs. Fletcher From Tom Perrotta Snags HBO Series Order

HBO is going all the way with Mrs. Fletcher: The cabler has given a series order to the Kathryn Hahn-fronted comedy project, based on Leftovers auteur Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Mrs. Fletcher is described as a dual coming-of-age story that examines the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of an empty nest mother (Hahn’s title character) and her college freshman son (played by Middle guest star Jackson White).

Happy Endings‘ Casey Wilson co-stars Jane Rosen, a married mother of academically gifted twins who also happens to be Eve’s close friend and a reliable source of emotional support and unsolicited advice. Bloodline‘s Owen Teague and Nashville‘s Jen Richards round out the full-time cast.

Perrotta will oversee writing duties and serve as an EP alongside Nicole Holofcener (who directed the pilot), Jessi Klein and Sarah Condon.