Modern Family Enlists Daniel Levy for 'Sketchy' Season 10 Guest Stint

Mitch and Cam will be singing a chorus of “Ew, David!” on Modern Family this fall when Schitt’s Creek‘s Daniel Levy drops by for a troublemaking guest appearance.

In Season 10’s third episode, Levy will play Jonah, a courtroom sketch artist who draws Mitch and Cam in a very unflattering manner. When they confront him, we learn that Jonah’s bitter about a past slight and is out for revenge.

The episode, titled “A Sketchy Idea” and penned by Elaine Ko, is currently in production.

Modern Family‘s 10th season is set to bow Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on ABC.