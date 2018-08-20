Niecy Nash-Hosted Late-Night Talk Show Pilot Ordered at TNT

Niecy Nash is clawing her way into the competitive late-night arena. TNT announced Monday that it has placed a pilot order for Naked With Niecy Nash, a late-night talk show headlined by the Claws star.

Per the cabler, the project will find the actress-author-comedienne serving up “a tall glass of humor, advice, and one-of-a-kind ‘Niecy-isms’ on all things love, sex, romance and relationships with everyday people,” while tapping into her “unparalleled strengths to inspire, empower and make viewers laugh out loud. Nothing is off limits and no topic will be out-of-reach.”

Said Nash in a statement: “I’m so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape. Love is the thing we were created for but it’s also the place we struggle the most… until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride!”

Naked With Niecy Nash will be exec-produced by former Chelsea Lately EP Sue Murphy.

In addition to her starring role on Claws, which is heading into its third season on TNT, Nash’s credits include series-regular stints on HBO’s Getting On, TV Land’s Soul Man and Comedy Central’s Reno 911, as well as guest stints on Modern Family, Masters of Sex, The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.