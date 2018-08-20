MTV Video Music Awards 2018: The 13 Best and Worst Moments

Some things just go together: Peanut butter and jelly. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The MTV Video Music Awards and water-cooler moments.

Sure, we’ve moved past the eras of Britney Spears and Madonna kissing on stage, or Kanye West crashing Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech — but the 2018 ceremony, which aired Monday night, still served up plenty of buzzy scenes, which we’ve boiled down to 13 best and worst moments. (Coincidentally, Madonna earned a spot in this year’s gallery, even without smooching any pop stars this time.)

Among the highlights of this year’s VMAs: Hayley Kiyoko’s inspirational and inclusive acceptance speech on the pre-show red carpet, powerhouse performances from Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj and more.

The lowlights, meanwhile, included Cardi B’s anticlimactic opening of the show, a (predictable) moment of misogyny from a Jersey Shore cast member and Madonna’s truly bizarre tribute to Aretha Franklin — though we’re not even sure “tribute” is the right term for what happened there.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks of the VMAs’ best and worst moments, then hit the comments and tell us: What did you think of this year’s show?