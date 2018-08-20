GLOW Renewed for Season 3

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling just won’t tap out: Netflix has renewed GLOW for a third season, the streaming service announced Monday.

Like the two seasons before it, GLOW‘s third go-round will once again consist of 10 episodes. A release date was not announced.

Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated dramedy ended with Ruth, Debbie and their co-stars taking GLOW on the road as a live show in Las Vegas after the TV series was unceremoniously cancelled.

In July, prior to the series’ official renewal, co-creator Liz Flahive said Season 3 will “fully” explore Vegas — though co-creator Carly Mensch noted that “a lot of those locations we may have wanted to go to aren’t there anymore,” given that the city has changed dramatically since the ’80s, when GLOW takes place.

Not all Netflix series have gotten good news as of late, though: The streamer recently cancelled variety series The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated with GLOW‘s Season 3 pickup. Are you GLOW-ing after hearing the news? Check out the official announcement below, then hit the comments!