Mom Books Constance Zimmer for Scholarly Guest Stint — First Photo

Mom is sending Constance Zimmer to the head of the class, tapping the UnREAL vet to guest star as a college professor who crosses paths with Anna Farris’ Christy, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The CBS comedy’s sixth season finds Christy adding law school to a fairly full plate that already includes her waitressing job and Alcoholics/Gamblers Anonymous meetings. Zimmer will play a law prof who leans a little too hard on Christy for emotional support.

Zimmer is coming off of a four-season run on Lifetime’s UnREAL (the final season is currently streaming on Hulu). She’s also set to reprise her role as journalist Janine Skorsky in the forthcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards (debuting Friday, Nov. 2 on Netflix).

Mom Season 6 is set to bow on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c.