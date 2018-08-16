Self-proclaimed Dangerous Woman Ariana Grande‘s biggest weapon remains her killer pipes. To wit, the latest installment of the Late Late Show‘s signature Carpool Karaoke segment finds the “Into You” singer being accompanied by James Corden on such hits as “God Is a Woman,” “Side to Side” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” as well as Little Shop of Horrors showstopper “Suddenly Seymour.” Along the way, Corden attempts to nail one of Grande’s signature vocal runs, while Grande shows off an uncanny Celine Dion impression.

This was technically Grande’s second Carpool Karaoke session, having appeared in the passenger’s seat opposite Seth MacFarlane in an August 2017 episode of the Apple Music spinoff. She previously joined Corden on Monday’s Late Late Show, taking on the role of Rose in “Soundtrack to Titanic.”

Carpool Karaoke enthusiasts won’t have to wait long for Corden’s next drive. The Eye network will air Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool — an hour-long primetime special featuring never-before-seen footage from the 18-time Grammy winner’s recent stoll down memory lane Abbey Road — on Monday, Aug. 20 at 8/7c.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Grande’s Carpool Karaoke segment, then hit the comments with your reactions.