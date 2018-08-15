SNL: Luke Null Won't Return as Featured Player Next Season

Live from New York, it’s… not Luke Null. (At least not anymore.)

Null, a featured player on Saturday Night Live last season, won’t return as a cast member when the NBC late-night staple kicks off Season 44 this fall. (Vulture first reported the news.) Null joined the cast last September along with Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner — but while those two made a definite impression during their freshman runs on SNL, Null’s appearances were relatively scarce. Here, he gets a rare showcase as an obnoxious high school student in the “Late for Class” sketch, from a December episode hosted by Saoirse Ronan:

An Ohio native, Null was known as a Chicago improv comedian before joining SNL. NBC hasn’t announced a premiere date for the new season yet.

Did Null deserve more time in the SNL cast? Tell us how you feel about the casting change in a comment below.