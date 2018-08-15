Emmys Hosts Michael Che, Colin Jost Get 'Political' in New 2018 Promo

You can take the men out of Weekend Update, but you can’t take the Weekend Update outta the men.

In a new promo for this year’s Emmys telecast, Saturday Night Live co-stars Michael Che and Colin Jost — who are hosting the ceremony — joke that the evening’s winners will be decided by the voters.

“And we know how that works out,” Che says, with a knowing glance at the camera. “Uh-oh, political!”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC. SNL svengali Lorne Michaels will executive-produce the broadcast, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and reportedly will feature appearances by other Not Ready for Primetime Players.

When their hosting gig was announced, the comedians said via statement, “We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact.” (P.S. It is.)

Press PLAY to watch Jost and Che do their thing, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to the duo’s Emmy debut?