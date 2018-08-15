Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

A Russian, a robot, a deceased dad… you can’t say the Emmy contenders for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series aren’t a varied bunch.

Sterling K. Brown took home the Emmy in this category last year for his work as devoted dad Randall on NBC’s This Is Us, and he’s looking for a repeat performance as one of this year’s six nominees. His co-star Milo Ventimiglia also earned another nod as dearly departed patriarch Jack, and a pair of Westworld stars are in the mix as well: Ed Harris, as the enigmatic Man in Black, and Jeffrey Wright, moving from supporting to lead this year as cerebral android Bernard.

Matthew Rhys scored his third straight nomination as conflicted Soviet spy Philip Jennings for the final season of FX’s The Americans. Rounding out the field is Jason Bateman — best known for comedies like Arrested Development — who earned his first-ever drama nod for playing dad-on-the-lam Marty Byrde on the freshman season of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark.

Which of these six actors deserves to triumph on Emmy night, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

