The Last Ship's Travis Van Winkle Boards Instinct Season 2

Following his five-year tour of duty aboard The Last Ship, Travis Van Winkle has enlisted with CBS' Instinct.

TVLine has learned that Van Winkle is confirmed to recur on Season 2 of the New York City-based crime drama, alongside series leads Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic.

Cumming and Novakovic respectively play a former CIA operative-turned-author/professor and the NYPD detective he assists on cases. Van Winkle will join the mix as Ryan Stock, a quiet, ex-military police officer from Nebraska. Stock travels to New York City as part of a task force in pursuit of a killer from his home town that he believes to be responsible for a murder in Manhattan.

In addition to his tour as The Last Ship‘s Lt. Danny Green, Van Winkle’s previous TV credits include Hart of Dixie, Happy Endings and 90210, plus guest spots on 2 Broke Girls, Scorpion and Greek.

TNT’s The Last Ship embarks on its fifth and final mission on Sunday, Sept. 9, while CBS’ Instinct is set to return with Season 2 at midseason.

