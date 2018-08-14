Castle Rock Renewed for Season 2

Hulu plans to spend a lot more time in Castle Rock, now that it has renewed the psychological thriller for a second season.

Set in the titular Maine town where many of Stephen King’s published works take place, Castle Rock weaves together characters and locations from King’s novels to make way for a new mystery: André Holland (American Horror Story) stars as Henry Deaver, a death-row attorney who returns home to Castle Rock after a mysterious man (Bill Skarsgård, It) turns up at Shawshank State Prison. Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Sissy Spacek (Bloodline), Jane Levy (Suburgatory) and Scott Glenn (The Leftovers) also star.

The drama has been billed as an anthology series, meaning Season 2 would presumably reset with a new plot and different characters. It’s not yet clear which of the Season 1 stars, if any, will be back for the sophomore run.

New episodes of Castle Rock drop Wednesdays on Hulu, with the Season 1 finale set for Sept. 12.

Our Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Castle Rock‘s Season 2 pickup. Are you psyched to hear that the show will be back? Drop your reactions to the renewal in a comment below.