Kerry Washington to Star in Hulu Futuristic Drama Old City Blues

Kerry Washington has her post-Scandal career plans handled: The former Olivia Pope will star in and executive-produce the futuristic sci-fi drama series Old City Blues for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the graphic novel by Giannis Milonogiannis, Old City Blues — currently in development at the streamer — is set in the year 2048, in a land overrun by robots and high-tech criminals. The story centers on members of the New Athens Special Police, who are called in to investigate when the cyborg founder of a tech company is found murdered. (Washington’s role hasn’t yet been revealed.)

Film director Gore Verbinski (the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) is set to helm the pilot, with Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) serving as showrunner.

Earlier this year, Washington wrapped up a seven-season run as high-profile fixer Olivia Pope on ABC’s Scandal, a role that earned her a pair of Emmy nominations. She’s already familiar with Hulu, too: She’s set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon in a miniseries adaptation of the bestselling novel Little Fires Everywhere for the streaming service, which landed a straight-to-series order back in March.